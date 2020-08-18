Man charged with homicide by drunken driving in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Prairie du Sac man has been charged with homicide by drunken driving in the death of a motorcyclist in Dane County. Twenty-two-year-old Gabriel Bare is accused of causing the Aug. 6 death of 46-year-old Troy Bronk, of Sun Prairie. Bronk was killed when he was struck while stopped at a traffic light in the Town of Springfield. A criminal complaint says Bare had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11% at the time of the crash. Bail was set at $5,000 during a virtual court appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Monday, the State Journal reported. Court records do not list an attorney for Bare.