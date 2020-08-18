Jail ordered for Bruce man convicted in connection with man’s death

Bruce (WQOW)- A Rusk County man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the death of another man over three and a half years ago.



The body of Jeffrey Putbrese was found inside a burned down building in Bruce on December 7, 2016. An autopsy showed he had meth in his system, and soot in his lungs, which could mean he was alive when the fire began.



Sean Grosskreutz was later charged with injecting the meth into Putbrese because Putbrese was having trouble hitting his own vein.

Grosskreutz was sentenced Tuesday for recklessly endangering safety. Judge Steven Anderson gave him one year in jail and five years probation.