Israeli, German military jets overfly Dachau in tribute

BERLIN (AP) — German and Israeli Air Force jets flew over the former Nazi concentration camp Dachau in tribute to the Jews and others killed there in the Holocaust. Two Israeli F-16s and two German Eurofighters escorted an Israeli Air Force Gulfstream G-550 carrying the commanders of both air forces over the camp memorial outside Munich on Tuesday. A third Eurofighter filmed the formation from the sky. They also flew over the nearby Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield to pay tribute to the 11 Israeli athletes killed during the Munich massacre attack during the 1972 summer Olympics.