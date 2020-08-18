 Skip to Content

Firefighters battling large fire at St. Paul scrap yard

3:09 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a recycling facility in St. Paul. Thick black smoke billowed from the blaze at Metro Metals Recycling Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the scrap metal facility about 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. Crews are trying to keep the fire in a large debris pile from reaching any structures. A recycling fire at a metal recycling facility in Becker earlier this year burned for days. According to officials, the blaze last February at Northern Metal Recycling may have been accidentally sparked by a discarded battery. 

Associated Press

