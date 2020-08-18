Feds: ‘Lottery Lawyer’ swindled jackpot winners for millions

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York attorney who branded himself the “Lottery Lawyer” has been charged with swindling millions of dollars in winnings from his clients in a conspiracy that federal prosecutors say involved a former securities broker and a member of the Genovese crime family. An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges the attorney, Jason “Jay” Kurland, with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say Kurland’s clients lost more than $80 million in the scheme. They include winners of a $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery and a $245 million Powerball jackpot. Kurland’s defense attorney declined to comment on the indictment.