Famous “Walmart House” torn down in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire's well-known "Walmart House" on Gateway Drive was brought to the ground on Tuesday.

Back in April of this year, the property sold for nearly $2 million dollars to Kwik Trip. A gas station, car wash, and convenience store are planned to go in the now empty space.



The home was built in the 1950s, and when Walmart came to Eau Claire some decades later, its owners refused to sell.



After they passed away in 2018, the house went up for sale.



The proceeds from the sale were divided between three relatives of the house's previous owners.