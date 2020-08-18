Ex-Colombia leader to resign from Senate amidst probe

BOGOTA, Colommbia (AP) — Powerful former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe announced his resignation from the Senate Tuesday while being investigated by the Supreme Court for possible witness tampering in a case that has polarized the nation. Uribe posted his resignation letter on Twitter, denouncing the court’s decision to place him under house arrest while the probe advances as a violation of his rights that “eliminates any expectation of being able to return to the Senate.”