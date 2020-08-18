Asia shares mixed after tech rally takes S&P 500 near record

Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday, after buying of technology stocks nudged the S&P 500 closer to the record high it set in February before the pandemic crunched the global economy. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.5% as worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases grew. Markets also fell Tuesday in Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at 3,381.99, after trading briefly just above its Feb. 19 record close. Markets have made up much of what was lost as the pandemic shut down businesses worldwide, bringing on the worst recession in decades. Investors are watching for new stimulus to help sustain the U.S. economic recovery.