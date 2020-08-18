Appeals court: On 2nd thought, tax bikini latex clubs

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state appeals court has overturned its own ruling and decided “bikini latex clubs” are sexually oriented businesses that are subject to a $5-per-patron state tax. The Houston-based 1st Texas Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that latex-clad dancers at such clubs are nude under state law and that therefore the state can tax each patron. In his lawsuit, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar argued that the dancers are nude because latex doesn’t meet the law’s definition of clothing, which he said requires the use of cloth or cloth-like material.