A temperature tune up is in order

Another quiet and cool night led to temperatures falling into the 40's and low 50's Tuesday morning. That's 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday morning across the valley. The clear, calm conditions overnight allowed radiation cooling to give us a bit of a chilly start.

But, we'll aim for the same goal that we achieved for Monday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70's and the dew points will stay low. Winds will be lighter due to the high pressure center moving overhead throughout the day.

This will keep things clear and allow for plenty of sunshine. It will feel warm and comfortable in the sun, and pleasant in the shade. As that high pressure center shifts further east, we'll start to see southerly winds return and bring us more heat and humidity into the second half of the week.

Dew points will slowly climb into the upper 60's through Friday. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80's too and this will feel close to 90+ in the peak heating hours each day.

We may see a very weak, small energy wave float through this region of high pressure overnight Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon. The possibility of a few pop-up showers can't be ruled out, but confidence is low any of that rain will accumulate, so we've opted to leave the 'slight' precipitation category tag off of the 7-day.

Eventually, a cold front will move through and return us closer to normal Friday night. It may also bring some thunderstorm activity into the weekend.