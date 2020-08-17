Wisler scheduled to start for Minnesota against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (9-13, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (14-8, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Twins: Matt Wisler (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last season while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.

The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 162 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 4-2.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (left eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.