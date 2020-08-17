Wisconsin family thanks those who helped bring home missing girl

WINTER, WI. -- The Winter community got together on Sunday to celebrate a little girl's reappearance.

Abby Ladwig went missing a week ago Sunday for 24 hours.

Countless people were looking for her, later to be found by a neighbor across the street in the woods.

To honor those community volunteers, and to celebrate Abby's fourth birthday, the family hosted a thank you lunch.

"Everyone became a family that day, coming out to help," said Ryan Ludach, Abby's uncle.

All of these people, now considered family, as they gathered Sunday to celebrate Abby Ludwig's birthday, the little girl they helped return home.

"Grateful for everybody that came out. The support was unreal and it was just fantastic," said Tim Ladwig and Lisa Koch, Abby's parents.

After being missing for 24 hours all Abby has left are some small scratches on her leg, but that didn't stop her from playing in the water with her friends on her special day.

"She's doing really well. She's cheerful, running around like nothing happened. Back to her spunky self. Yeah, very spunky," said Ladwig and Koch.

The number of volunteers, law enforcement agencies, and community support that came out to help just a week ago, still stunning the family.

"From what I heard, it almost a thousand people here that the cops had to turn away because there was just so many people. Just the gratitude of everyone coming together, and the way the world is now, was absolutely amazing," said Ludach.

A day filled with so much joy, for the little girl from Winter, Wisconsin who is now back home, once again, with a new family.

"Thankful, and grateful that they could just come out help strangers like that and not even think about it. Just helping our little girl, it was just amazing," said Ladwig and Koch.

The family said around one hundred fifty people showed up to the day's celebration.