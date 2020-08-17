Trump signs Iowa disaster declaration, to visit Tuesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has signed an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago. Trump said Monday that Gov. Kim Reynolds asked him to declare an emergency on Sunday. Her request says the state sustained $3.99 billion in damage. A derecho with hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn, about a third of the state’s crop land. As of Monday utility companies reported about 65,000 people remain without power. Reynolds says Trump is expected to visit the state Tuesday.