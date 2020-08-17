Splintered militants rejoin Pakistani Taliban, vow holy war

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban says a militant faction that split years ago from the group has returned and rejoined the insurgents. In a statement on Monday, the spokesman says top leaders and fighters from the splinter faction — which later evolved into two separate militant groups — were welcomed at a recent ceremony after they decided to “merge back” with the Taliban. The spokesman says they have vowed to continue holy war, or jihad, against the Pakistani government. The merger was seen as a boost for the Taliban.