Polk Co. deputy charged with OWI, possession of firearm while intoxicated

Barron County (WQOW) - A Polk County deputy was arrested over the weekend and is now charged for allegedly driving drunk in Barron County.

Anthony Grimm, 48, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence - 2nd offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration - 2nd offense and two counts of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Barron County Court on Monday:

A Cameron police officer saw Grimm driving at least 80 mph all over the road on Highway SS.

When the officer pulled him over he said he could smell intoxicants coming from the vehicle. The officer said Grimm had slurred speech and was swaying while standing.

Police say Grimm refused a breathalyzer and field sobriety testing.

Then, Grimm told the officer he had two guns in the vehicle.

The officer said he found two guns in the center console, one which had a loaded magazine in it.

Grimm was taken to Mayo Clinic for his blood draw. His BAC was .237.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak, who Grimm tried to unseat back in 2018, said Grimm has been placed on administrative leave.

Grimm was an investigator for the sheriff's office prior to this arrest.

Grimm will make his initial appearance on August 26.