Multiple serious crashes in Barron County leave one dead, 3 hospitalized

Barron County (WQOW) - Authorities in Barron County say a 16-year-old was likely drinking before she crashed early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on 26th Avenue west of Mikana at 12:57 a.m. Sunday. Mikana is between Rice Lake and Birchwood.

According to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the 16-year-old girl lost control of her vehicle and rolled several times.

She was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a Rice Lake hospital where she is expected to survive.

Fitzgerald said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

ATV crash

On Saturday afternoon north of Prairie Farm, Dustin Pollack, 33, from Michigan missed a curve on 9 1/2 Street and hit a tree. He flew off the four wheeler.

He was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

Train hits truck

On Friday afternoon, authorities say Trevor Christman, 31, of Ladysmith, failed to yield at a railroad crossing and his truck was hit by a train.

It happened at 3:49 p.m. on 23rd Street just north of Highway 8, east of Cameron.

Christman was pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

A Chetek woman was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a vehicle.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, it happened on County Road I west of Chetek at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Fitzgerald said Amanda Hodgson, 35, of Chetek was crossing the road when she was hit by Joel Hayes, 44, of Menomonie.

Hodgson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Find the full story here.