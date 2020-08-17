Milwaukee begins playoffs against Orlando

Orlando Magic (33-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -11.5; over/under is 224.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Milwaukee and Orlando meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Milwaukee went 4-0 against Orlando during the regular season.

The Bucks are 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is ninth in the league with 49.3 points in the paint led by Eric Bledsoe averaging 7.5.

The Magic are 20-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 26-10 against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.1 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 10.8 rebounds and averages 19.6 points. Markelle Fultz is averaging 13 points and three rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 49.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 43.9% shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (adductor), Ersan Ilyasova: day to day (elbow).

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Terrence Ross: out (personal), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Evan Fournier: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.