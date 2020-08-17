Hometown Conversations: Eau Claire Area Schools Prepare for Hybrid School Year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- As the school year draws closer, the Eau Claire Area School District is holding meeting after meeting to prepare for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is changing the way the school day is structured.

Superintendent Micheal Johnson started his role at the district in July. During the tail end of the 2019-2020 school year, the district endured three months of virtual learning and an all virtual summer school session.

Despite having a tough task ahead of him, Johnson said he was ready to work with his faculty, staff and with Eau Claire families to figure out how to best protect students this school year.

A task force of staff, faculty, parents and students--that Johnson said now has more than 130 members--was put together to tackle every aspect of the school day from teaching, lunch, passing periods and recess.

After surveying families, the district decided to offer a hybrid school year, with some days of virtual learning, some days of in-person learning and a completely virtual option for all families.