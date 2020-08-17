Cruz homers twice; Twins beat Royals 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz continued his climb up the all-time leaderboard with two home runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win in relief of opener Matt Wisler for Minnesota. Cruz tied Mark Teixeira for 55th on the all-time home run list. Rookie Kris Bubic (0-3) surrendered two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for the Royals. Hunter Dozier homered in the ninth inning to end Minnesota’s shutout bid.