Asia Today: South Koreans urged to stay home as cases jump

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea counted its fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases as the government urged people to stay home and curb travel. The government had drawn up a special holiday on Monday with hopes of spurring domestic consumption. But as infections in the capital region increase, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged people to stay home and for residents in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province to avoid visiting other parts of the country for two weeks. Most of the 197 new cases announced Monday came from the greater capital region. Health workers have been struggling to track infections, but churches have emerged as a major source.