‘Are you doing OK?’: On the ground with NYC contact tracers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s 3,000 contact tracers are working to curb the spread of coronavirus in what appears to be the biggest such effort in any U.S. city. New York says it’s now meeting its goal of reaching about 90% of all newly diagnosed people and completing interviews with 75%. Still, thousands of infected people haven’t given the city any names of others they might have exposed. Only 6 in 10 of the contacts who are named complete interviews, short of the city’s goal. Comparing U.S. state and city contact tracing programs is difficult because they vary widely in what they release, but some experts say the numbers that New York reports are promising. Still, some suggest the city should drill down and disclose more on the program’s effects.