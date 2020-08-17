AP survey: States uncommitted to Trump’s unemployment boost

Most states have not committed to accepting President Donald Trump’s offer of a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits for millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Associated Press surveyed state governments and found concerns about the details of Trump’s plan and whether states can afford to chip in. A federally funded $600 weekly unemployment bonus expired at the end of July. Trump’s plan would increase unemployment checks by $300 or $400. States are required to chip in $100 per claimant to be able to send out the higher amount, something few have agreed to do. In the meantime, unemployed Americans are trying to make do with thinner benefits.