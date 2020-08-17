Aide: Michelle Obama to stress Biden’s competency, character

WASHINGTON (AP) — An adviser to Michelle Obama says the former first lady will stress Democrat Joe Biden’s competency and character in Monday night’s keynote address at the party’s virtual nominating convention. Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett tells The Associated Press that the November election is “very personal” for Mrs. Obama. Republican Donald Trump succeeded President Barack Obama in the White House and has overturned some of Obama’s achievements and criticized Obama’s job performance. Jarrett says Mrs. Obama will speak “honestly, forthrightly and from the heart” about Biden, who served two terms as President Obama’s vice president.