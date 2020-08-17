3 Indian troops, 2 militants killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two paramilitary soldiers and a policeman have been killed in a rebel attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir which triggered a later gunfight in which two attackers died. Police say militants attacked police and soldiers who were on patrol in the northern Kreeri area, leaving two soldiers and a police officer dead. A paramilitary spokesman says police and soldiers immediately launched a search operation in the area, resulting in a gunbattle with the attackers in which two militants were killed. The militant attack Monday was the second in four days. On Friday, rebels attacked a police party in the region’s main city of Srinagar and killed two police officers.