Thunderstorms raise risks of new wildfires across California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California early Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles. More than 4,500 buildings remained threatened by the wildfire, which was burning toward thick, dry brush in the Angeles National Forest. In Northern California, a thunderstorm moving rapidly from the Pacific Ocean onshore brought thunder, lightning and strong winds that knocked out power across the San Francisco Bay Area. Unsettling weather also caused a fire-induced tornado at an out-of-control forest fire that broke out north of Lake Tahoe on Saturday afternoon.