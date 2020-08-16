Seeds of Hope in full bloom, but with changes given pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Babbette's Seeds of Hope's sunflower fields are finally both in full bloom and open for the public, with just a few changes this year due to the pandemic.

Babbette Jaquish passed away in 2014 after a long battle with cancer. Her family said she absolutely loved sunflowers: she grew them as a crop, as well as in her home garden.



After her death, her family began the Seeds of Hope garden to raise money for hospitals, cancer research and patient advocacy.



Typically there are concessions, games and mazes in the fields, but given COVID-19, fewer activities are offered this summer.

However, visitors can still walk through the fields, take photos, and even take home a sunflower from the picking patch at no cost, though a donation is suggested.



"It's cool to see that even though we don't have all the activities going on that a lot of people are still coming out," said Andrew Schoen, Babbette's grandson. "They're bright yellow, they're like the sun, they're really pretty and vibrant. I think they make a lot of people feel good."



You can still donate to the cause on the family's website by clicking this link. There is also a virtual maze with photographs and memories of years past.