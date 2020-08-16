Netanyahu says UAE deal signals end to ‘land for peace’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that a deal to establish full diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates proves that Israel doesn’t need to retreat from occupied land demanded by the Palestinians to achieve peace and normalization with Arab states. Israel and the UAE announced last week they were establishing full diplomatic relations in a U.S.-brokered deal. The UAE has long rejected official diplomatic ties with Israel, saying recognition should only come in return for concessions in peace talks. Its accord with Israel breaks that tenet, undermining an Arab consensus that was a rare source of leverage for the Palestinians. Netanyahu made the remarks in a video statement Sunday.