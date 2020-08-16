Mormons cool to Trump are finding new influence in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are deeply uncomfortable with President Donald Trump’s penchant for foul language, his tendency to pick on his enemies and his isolationist foreign policy. That could make a difference in Arizona, a potentially pivotal state in the 2020 election and home to a sizable population of church members. Looking to shore up support, the Trump campaign this past week sent Vice President Mike Pence to launch the Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition. Members of the faith as a group are overwhelmingly conservative and many remain loyal to Trump. But defections could matter in a close election.