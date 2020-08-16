LA Kings suspends mascot after sexual harassment lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have suspended the man who performs as the ice hockey team’s mascot after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him by a former female employee. ESPN reported the team suspended Tim Smith. Smith portrays the lion mascot called Bailey and is the senior manager of game presentation and events. A lawsuit filed by a former female employee against Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG Corp. seeks more than $1 million in damages. The woman was a member of the Kings Ice Crew, the team’s brand ambassadors.