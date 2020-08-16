Jerry Kelly makes ace on his way to winning 1st senior major

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly made a special memory out of his first major on the PGA Tour Champions. Leading by one shot, Kelly made a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone. His lead was up to three shots over Scott Parel, and Kelly was on his way to victory in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Kelly made a double bogey on the 18th hole, but by then it didn’t matter. He still shot 69 to win by two. The victory was his first this year and seventh on the 50-and-older circuit. The win gets him in The Players Championship next year.