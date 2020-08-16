Hunger, squalor mar South Sudan post-war unification efforts

BOR, South Sudan (AP) — At crowded camps in South Sudan, former enemies are meant to be joining forces after a five-year civil war so they can help the shattered country recover. But they can barely find enough food. The Associated Press spoke to women who are among tens of thousands of people being trained as a unified security force. It’s meant to be a major step in the 2018 peace deal ending the war that killed nearly 400,000 people. But visits to a handful of camps found squalid conditions, with supplies expired or stolen by corruption. Some observers say the process is in peril.