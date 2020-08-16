Great weather to spend outside, but lacking needed rain

Overnight storms brought Eau Claire a measly 0.05" of rain, bringing us to just 0.62" rain for the month of August so far. That puts us more than 1.75" below average for the month so far, and brings us into a slight deficit for the summer overall. While we do need the rain, we won't see much in the way of chances at least for the next several days. At least it is great weather to get outside and enjoy!

Temperatures today made it to 82 in Eau Claire, right around average. While it was a mostly sunny day, we will see slight chances for a stray shower or perhaps an isolated storm overnight. Lows will likely fall into the upper 50s again before another dry and comfortable Monday.

Highs for the next couple days are expected to be a few degrees below average in the upper 70s with comfortable dew points in the 50s.

Dew points Monday night could fall into the upper 40s, which coupled with a clear sky, could result in some chilly Tuesday morning lows in the low 50s or perhaps even some upper 40s.

During the second half of the week, slight chances for showers or storms return as a few weak disturbances will likely move through. This comes with slightly higher temperatures and humidity. Although dew points will likely return to the 60s by Wednesday, it shouldn't be too humid until perhaps closer to next weekend.