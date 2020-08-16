Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana on ‘The Crown’

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Crown” has found its Princess Diana. The Netflix series announced Sunday that Elizabeth Debicki will play the Princess of Wales in seasons five and six of “The Crown.” Debicki will join a new cast for the series that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Debicki is a 29-year-old Australian actress and is seen as a rising star after breakout performance in Steve McQueen’s “Widows.” She also stars in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller “Tenet.”