Eau Claire coaches, athletic director react to postponement of fall sports

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We know all fall sports in Eau Claire will be played in the spring, after Saturday's decision by the Eau Claire Area School District.

In a statement the superintendent said a lot of factors went into decision. Still, for those on the front lines of high school sports, it was a no-brainer.

"We saw where a lot of other similar districts were going. You saw the announcer from La Crosse and Green Bay, so not a big surprise," says Eau Claire North athletic director Michael Pernsteiner. "I think the kids are, from what I've seen so far, pretty excited about the opportunity to compete this school year."

"We see it as a opportunity," says Eau Claire Memorial football coach Mike Sinz. "We have some more time to prepare. All of our guys can get in the weight room get bigger, faster, stronger. We just want to be able to get our team on the field on Friday night, and hopefully that will happen."

"They're looking out for what's best for kids, and to get kids the most opportunity under the circumstances in which we're living right now," says Eau Claire North football coach Andy Jarzynski. "This decision doesn't surprise me at all. Part of being a member of our Huskies football program is service to others, so it's important to be able to do this."

Other area districts have until September 1 to make a decision.