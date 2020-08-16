Dobnak scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (9-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-8, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Twins: Randy Dobnak (3-1, .90 ERA, .90 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team with four extra base hits per game and 318 total doubles last year.

The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.