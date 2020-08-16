 Skip to Content

Belarus president’s supporters rally in protest-hit capital

6:29 am National news from the Associated Press

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in a square near Belarus’ main government building for a rally to support President Alexander Lukashenko, while opposition supporters whose protests have convulsed the country for a week aim to hold a major march in the capital. Protests began late on Aug. 9 at the closing of presidential elections. Official results say the authoritarian Lukashenko, in office since 1994, won a sixth term in a landslide with some 80% of the vote. Protesters claim the election was a sham and allege results were manipulated. As Lukashenko’s supporters waited for his expected appearance at the Sunday rally, many chanted Lukashenko’s nickname of “Batka,” or father.

