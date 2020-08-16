Backpack Bash helps prepare students for school year

Altoona (WQOW) - Families in need are more prepared for the upcoming school year thanks to a local business' help.

Pearle Vision in Altoona hosted its third annual Backpack Bash, which provides back-to-school necessities to families in need. However, because of the pandemic, this year the event was held as a drive-thru.



260 backpacks were given out in just 45 minutes in River Praire Park Sunday afternoon. The backpacks included school supplies such as notebooks, pencils and headphones, which Pearle Vision store manager Kristi Parr, said is necessary for Altoona students this school year, given the virtual learning schedule.



"This year the need is greater than ever before," said Parr. "I really wish we had had more backpacks, more supplies but it did feel good to help those that we could and those who made it out to us, to get them at least started on their school supplies this year considering how strange this year is going to be."



Parr said it feels good to help families prepare the best they can for an unusual school year.

The store is already accepting monetary and supply donations for next year's event. If you are interested in donating, you can email the store at altoonaeyes@gmail.com .