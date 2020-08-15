Weekend ends just as comfy as it started

It was a beautiful Saturday with highs in the 70s across the Chippewa Valley. Although Eau Claire's high was a few degrees below average, but it made for a very pleasant day with dew points in the 50s. We'll see more beautiful weather for Sunday, but there will be slight chances for showers or a rumble of thunder overnight.

Slight chances for showers overnight will come from an area of storms over northern Minnesota moving in our direction. Fortunately for us, the chance for severe storms should stay to our north and west with only an isolated risk for a stronger storm to clip Polk or Barron County overnight. For the rest of us, there will only be a slight chance for showers or maybe a rumble of thunder between about midnight and 7 a.m.

By Sunday morning, we will see a mostly sunny sky develop with temperatures likely close to 80 by mid afternoon, which is close to average for this time of year. There will be only a very slight chance for an afternoon shower, with perhaps some thunderstorms to our south and west, but severe weather is not expected in western WI. It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy.

Quiet, comfortable weather will continue into at least midweek with highs likely in the upper 70s and dew points fluctuating between 55 and 60. We'll see some slight chances for storms return to the forecast by midweek with slightly higher humidity.