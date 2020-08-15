The Ultimate Recovery: Cycles of pain anchor Biden’s moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s journey to accepting the Democratic presidential nomination is grounded in cycles of loss and the practice of recovery. He lost his wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, suffered a pair of brain aneurysms and in 2015, lost his son, Beau, to brain cancer. A senator from Delaware for 36 years, Biden also lost two presidential campaigns. But he also became known for making connections at difficult times — and for getting up. Biden’s life story, his allies believe, fit this moment of crisis in America as he runs against President Donald Trump.