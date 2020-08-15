Thai student leader freed on bail, vows to keep up protest

BANGKOK (AP) — A student leader of Thailand’s anti-government movement has vowed to continue his protesting after being released on bail a day after his arrest on a sedition charge. The arrest Friday of Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak came as the government tries to deal with a wave of pro-democracy protests, mainly consisting of students who have rallied in schools and on campuses in many Thai cities. The students are demanding the dissolution of the parliament, fresh elections, a new constitution and an end to intimidation of the government’s opponents. But at least a faction are also calling for reforms in the country’s constitutional monarchy, which has alarmed Thai conservatives.