St. Peter’s Catholic School celebrates 150 years

Tilden (WQOW) - Saturday afternoon, former students, generations of teachers and community members came together at St. Peter's Catholic School to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The bell on top of St. Peter's School has been there since the early 1900s, but classes from the parish have been taking place since 1869. When many Tilden residents immigrated to Wisconsin from Germany, they reportedly wanted to build a church and school to pass their faith on to their children.



Now, as the only school in Tilden, many generations of families have called St. Peter's home.



Michael Stoffel is a fourth-generation graduate. He sent his own kids there. Stoffel's great great great uncle, Franz, was the very first teacher.



"The classrooms are very much the same, unchanged, even some of the teachers," Stroffel said. "After I graduated they came, and some of them are still here. So, it's not so much what's changed as what hasn't changed."



At the parish's celebration, people gathered to look over photographs, share stories and tour the school to see old teachers and friends.