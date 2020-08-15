Police: Girl killed by gunfire during birthday party in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a backyard birthday party for a teenager at an Ohio home, authorities said. Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. Police said 8-year-old was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died, police said. Authorities identified her Saturday as Mikayla Pickett. The resident said he was hosting a party for his 15-year-old grandson when three or four people apparently showed up and opened fire. No arrests were immediately announced.