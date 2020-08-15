Locals walk to raise funds for Huntington’s Disease research

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Dozens of people gathered in Carson Park on Saturday to raise money for Huntington's Disease research.

For the last several years, the Chippewa Valley chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America has held a 5K walk to support those afflicted with the illness.



The money raised stays local in Wisconsin to benefit research and fund social workers and caregivers that help with the mental and emotional toll Huntington's can bring.



Participants completed their fundraising virtually this year but said they still wanted to support the cause by walking together, even if it was a little different than years past, due to COVID-19.

"Normally this event is full of food and music, and raffles and, we throw pies in faces, and sadly none of that is happening this year, but it is really awesome to see individual family units come out, take pictures, and walk in support of the cause that's so important to them," said the walk's organizer, Shana Verstegen.



If you missed Saturday's event but still want to help out or donate, you can click or tap here for more information.