Collier continues to strong play, Lynx beats reeling Liberty

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Napheesa Collier had her second consecutive double-double, Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 94-64. Collier scored 26 points — one shy of her career high set last year as a rookie — and grabbed 13 rebounds. Jazmine Jones led the Liberty (1-9) with 13 points. New York, which has lost four in a row, shot 30% from the field and scored a season-low 64 points.