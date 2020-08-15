Brewers to visit Cubs Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (8-10, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-4, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 3:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Cubs: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Chicago leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger/wrist).

Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.