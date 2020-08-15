Breaking: Eau Claire School District postpones all fall sports

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire students will be in the classroom this fall but will not participating in athletics.

Instead, the district says the fall sports will be offered in the spring in allignment with a model provided by the WIAA..

"In examining the upcoming seasons, school and district administration determined that the district’s hybrid instructional model, coupled with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's current order and its physical distancing requirements, would make it extremely difficult to implement and schedule practices, games, and matches," the district said in a statement.

The postponement will affect all fall sports, including cheer and stunt, boys' and girls' cross country, football, girls' golf, boys' soccer, girls’ volleyball, girls' swimming and girls' tennis.

“I know that this is incredibly disappointing news for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families. However, based on all relevant information, our hybrid instructional model and health department guidance, we believe it is the best decision moving forward to protect community health and safety,” said Michael Johnson, ECASD superintendent. “We did not come to this

decision lightly, and we understand the impact this postponement will have on our entire community. Please know that we hope to be able to resume athletics later in the school year.”

The district will continue to receive guidance from the WIAA and the Eau

Claire City-County Health Department.

