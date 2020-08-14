Virus flareups in Europe lead to club closings, mask orders

PARIS (AP) — New surges of COVID-19 are disrupting the peak holiday season across much of Europe, where authorities are closing dance clubs, banning fireworks and expanding mandatory mask orders even in chic resort areas. Some of the toughest new measures were announced in Spain, which has recorded almost 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. The health minister says nightclubs nationwide are being ordered to close. In Italy, mayors of several seaside towns announced new restrictions, including bans on fireworks at beaches. In France, thousands of vacationing Britons are scrambling to return home. They want to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following Britain’s decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France.