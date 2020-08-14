Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 9:29 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 929 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Ridgeland, or 18 miles north of Menomonie, moving east at 45

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Bloomer and New Auburn around 945 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cedar

Falls, Downing, Tainter Lake, Tilden, Hoffman Hills Rec Area,

Connorsville and Sand Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH