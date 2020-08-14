Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 9:29 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 9:29 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…
Southwestern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 1000 PM CDT.
* At 929 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast
of Ridgeland, or 18 miles north of Menomonie, moving east at 45
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Bloomer and New Auburn around 945 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cedar
Falls, Downing, Tainter Lake, Tilden, Hoffman Hills Rec Area,
Connorsville and Sand Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…0.88IN;
WIND…60MPH