Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 9:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pierce County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GOODHUE…PIERCE

AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. CROIX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

southeastern Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.